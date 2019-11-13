By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Police in Nyandarua on Tuesday evening arrested a 19-year-old man suspected to have defiled his fourteen-year-old sister at Silanga Village, Ol Kalou Constituency. The suspect is said to have to have defiled his sister in a maize plantation on Sunday.

The victim said she was sleeping outside their rental house when his brother grabbed and dragged her into a nearby maize farm.

Nyandarua Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said the suspect will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

On Monday, Silanga Village residents stormed the suspect's house. They claimed that the victim’s father was protecting his errant son.

They alleged that this was not the first defilement the suspect that committed.

The residents, who demanded the arrest of the suspect, claimed that the father had reprimanded his daughter against reporting the incident.

Advertisement

Nominated Member of County Assembly Ms Easter Mwangi said it was wrong that the suspect was free days after sexually molesting his sister.

“This is immorality, he (suspect) should be punished severely,” said Ms Mwangi.