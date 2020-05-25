By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Nyandarua County is racing against time in preparations to tackle the Covid-19 threat just in case there is an outbreak in the region.

Unlike her immediate neighbours that inherited intensive care units developed by the Health ministry before devolution, Nyandarua had no ICU facility, as most resources went towards developing Nyahururu District Hospital in Nyahururu Town.

The outbreak has forced the administration to change its twin theatre plans by converting and upgrading the facility at JM Memorial Hospital to an ICU.

Currently, the 10-bed facility is one of the isolation centres and Sh10 million has been released to equip it with modern equipment procured from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

Finance CEC Mary Mugwanja said the department has allocated Sh268 million to battle the pandemic.

“We have an amount that goes directly to the health department and other amounts distributed to other departments fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our approach is both short- and long-term,” said Ms Mugwanja.

Advertisement

The water department has been facilitated to improve and develop new projects.

The health department has made special arrangements with Kemsa for timely supply of medicines - essential stuff will be directly supplied to health facilities.

QUARANTINE

Over 30, 000 families are in need of food; the government intends to spend Sh200 million on that.

Other departments involved in prevention campaigns are agriculture, which was allocated Sh36 million, which includes Sh10 million for fertiliser and seeds.

The county has 42 isolation beds against a total population of 638,289, according to the 2019 Census.

The county has not recorded any Covid-19 case, but County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich says 75 people have been quarantined.