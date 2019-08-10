Recently, three workers of Nephy Construction Company fell sick after they came into contact with waste discharged into a drainage they were upgrading.

By JOHN GITHINJI

Public health officers in Nyandarua Central sub-county have been accused of failing to take action against Ol Kalou business owners who discharge raw sewage into drainages.

Most buildings in Ol Kalou town, the headquarters of Nyandarua County, are not connected to sewer lines.

A spot check by Nation revealed that most buildings also do not have septic tanks and let raw sewer flow out into drainages in the town.

Recently, three workers of Nephy Construction Company fell sick after they came into contact with raw waste discharged into a drainage they were upgrading.

The workers of the company downed their tools demanding that National Environmental Management Authority officials visit the site and take action against a supermarket that is releasing the waste into the drainage.

Director of the company, Hannah Ndugire, said the three employees suffered diarrhoea, while his colleagues stopped working because they suspected the raw sewerage flows through the drainage they have been working on.

Ms Ndugire said the company has incurred losses worth Sh350,000 because they are forced to repeat work after the waste damaged sections of the completed work.

“The sewage is being released before our concrete work dries, thus washing away sections of the already finished work. It is costing us because we are forced to repeat the work,” Ndugire said.