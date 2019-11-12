By WAIKWA MAINA

Residents of Silanga village in Passenga Location, Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County are demanding the arrest of a man they accuse of being a serial defiler.

The residents have accused the suspect of involvement in several defilement incidents.

They also want the suspect's father arrested for protecting his 18-year-old son.

DEFILED SISTER

On Monday, irate residents stormed the suspect's home after he allegedly defiled his 14-year-old sister on Sunday afternoon.

They claimed that the girl’s father reprimanded her against revealing the incident to outsiders.

“We are bitter that he ordered the daughter to go work in the farm in the company of her brother who defiled her. The minor is traumatised and in a lot of pain. She has not been taken has to the hospital since yesterday and the matter not yet been reported to the police. Her father is not bothered,” said a resident, Mr Julius Warui.

The suspect is said to have on Sunday afternoon forced his younger sister into a maize plantation where he allegedly repeatedly defiled her.

He is said to have stuffed her mouth with a shirt to stop her from screaming.

REPRIMANDED

She reported the matter to her father who reprimanded her but she later sought the assistance of a neighbour who revealed the incident after the father refused to cooperate.

Another resident, Ms Nancy Wangechi, said that this is not the first incident and blamed the suspect's father of been overprotective.

“He on Friday lured a nursery school minor into his house. He gave her some sweets and promised to make her his wife when she grows up. He then went ahead to undress her but the minor managed to escape. The matter was raised with his father who defended the son as usual,” Ms Wangechi said.

VICTIM RESCUED

Passenga Location Chief Daniel Muniu confirmed the incident, saying that the victim had been rescued and a search for the suspect launched.

“We did not to interrogate the minor to avoid traumatising her more. She has confessed everything and we have warned his father against meddling with the investigations. The victim has been taken to JM Memorial Level Four Hospital for treatment,” said Mr Muniu.