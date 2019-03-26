By WAIKWA MAINA

Angry parents on Monday stormed a primary school in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua, baying for the blood of a teacher they accused of sexually preying on their daughters.

The school administration and senior security officers had a hard time controlling the parents, who accused the police of failing to arrest the suspect.

“He has defiled several children and indecently assaulted others. The incidents normally happen during holiday and evening tuition,” said one of the parents.

The parent said other victims revealed their ordeal after a Class Six pupil sustained serious injuries after the teacher allegedly assaulted her in his house.

Police had to shield the school head as the teachers also targeted him, claiming he has been defending the errant teacher.

“More than five girls have already confessed. We are very bitter. Allow us to teach him [a lesson]. We also want the school to ban the tuition classes,” said Ms Nancy Gathigia.

When Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was in charge of the Education docket, he banned holiday tuition.

The parents claimed that they are charged Sh2,000 per term for tuition classes.

Another claimed that her daughter, a Class Five pupil, revealed that the teacher has been inviting her to his house where he allegedly entertains her with soft drinks and snack, after which he sexually preys on her.

“He is the best English teacher in the school, pupils perform very well but he has taken advantage of that to molest our daughters. He promised never to punish my daughter for failing exams or reporting to school late," said the woman.

She said her daughter was easily compromised since she is not a bright child.

Confirming the incident, Kinangop Deputy County Commissioner Joseph Nyameti said police have commenced investigations.

“We are aware of the case of one minor who reported defilement to police, and the same was confirmed by doctors at Engineer Hospital,” said Mr Nyameti.