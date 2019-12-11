By WAIKWA MAINA

A pregnant woman and a boda boda rider are fighting for their lives at the JM Memorial Hospital in Nyandarua after they were allegedly attacked by police officers who were demanding for bribe.

Witnesses said the officers waylaid the boda boda rider in Mirangine, trapping his motorbike using a string.

During the Tuesday evening incident at a roadblock along the busy Nakuru-Ol Kalou road, the police officer allegedly accused the rider of failure to promptly pay “levies”.

The woman had hired the rider to take her to JM Memorial Hospital for medical check-up after she developed labour pains at home.

BRIBES

“The bribe demanding police officers have a habit of using the strings to trap boda boda riders who fail to pay the Sh200 weekly fee. The notorious police officers manning the roadblock a short distance from the Dundori market are always visibly drunk,” said Juma Waweru, a rider.

The expectant mother suffered serious injuries on the head and other parts of the body.

“She was bleeding heavily and had a deep cut on the head. We saw pieces of human flesh from her head. The rider was also bleeding and had severe cuts,” said Ms Nancy Theuri.

RIDERS PROTEST

Angry boda boda riders protested and destroyed the roadblock, accusing the police officers of extortion and harassing them.

“We were bitter because the police officers were still demanding money from the rider instead of saving his life and that of his passenger. They use strings, ropes, and pieces of wood to trap riders who fail to pay the weekly bribes,” said another rider, Mr Joshua Muriithi.

Mirangine Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Omar Ali confirmed the incident, adding that investigations have commenced and action will be taken against the errant officers.