Police have detonated a military bomb that had caused fear among villagers of Sarit, Gathara sub-location in Nyandarua South Sub-County after the device was discovered in a farm.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich said the 64 MM explosive was found by villagers who reported the matter to the police.

The police visited the scene where they confirmed it was an unexploded military bomb probably dropped during the colonial times.

“Our officers guarded the scene as we invited experts from the Bomb Disposal Unit in Nakuru County who successfully detonated the weapon. We believe the bomb is among those dropped by the colonial regime against Mau Mau which never exploded,” said Mr Cherutich.

Mr Cherutich said the explosive was discovered on Wednesday afternoon about five kilometres east of Engineer Town.

Mr Kihiu Mwaura, 83, identified the explosive as a bomb after he was alerted of its discovery.

“The area is next to Aberdare Forest where fierce battles between the freedom fighters, British soldiers and their sympathisers took place. It’s not the first time an explosive has been found lying in the farms," said the former Mau Mau war veteran.

He urged the security agents to conduct a proper search in the area to recover and destroy all explosives for the safety of an ignorant but curious generation.