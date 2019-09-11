By STEVE NJUGUNA

Police in Nyandarua are investigating an incident where a 40-year-old man is said to have committed suicide in a police cell at Ngano Police Station.

Nyandarua County police boss Gideon Ngumi said the man's body was found hanging from the cells ventilation grill on Wednesday morning.

The police boss said the suspect was booked in for house breaking and stealing and was to be arraigned on Wednesday.

“Today at about 0500hours, police officers manning the station visited the cells and found one suspect had committed suicide by hanging himself using his trousers,” the police boss said.

He said that investigation into the incident had been opened.

The body of the suspect was moved to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.