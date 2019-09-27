By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Police in Nyandarua Central Sub-County have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a man and his lover at Rurii village, Ol Kalou Constituency on Friday morning.

Initial investigations point to a love triangle and police believe the two were killed in the wee hours of Friday.

The two identified as Mr Michael Mathenge and Ms Elizabeth Wanjiku had severe cuts on the heads and other parts of the body.

A resident, Mr Samuel Mwangi said the body of Mr Mathenge was discovered by workmates who visited the home after he failed to answer their calls.

“Mr Mathenge was a team leader in a group of men involved in Irish potato packaging. His colleagues at work called since morning and decided to visit the home at around midday to find out why he had switched off his phone. They discovered his body in a pool of blood at the table room,” said Mr Mwangi.

BLOODY MURDER

Advertisement

They called the police who in the course of collecting their evidence found the body of the woman the residents identified as his lover in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

The victims are suspected to have been trailed from a local bar and were in the process of preparing a late supper when the killers struck.

A meal of beans was still cooking on a stove in the table room. Police recovered bottles of second-generation alcoholic drinks, which they suspect the lovers had taken.

A village elder Mr Bosco Ngigi said the two were once marries but later divorced before they started living together.

“The woman hails from Kinangop constituency. She worked as a hotel attendant and did other casual jobs. She was a mother of three while the man was also married with three children with his first wife,” said Mr Ngugi.

Nyandarua Central Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Erick Ochieng said initial investigations indicate a love-triangle murder.

LOVE TRIANGLE

Mr Ochieng said that the killers broke the door to gain access the house.

“The killers must have known their way and how to gain access into the room. We suspect they might have traced the two from a bar. Our investigations indicate that the couple was murdered between 3 am and 4 am,” said Mr Ochieng.

He said that after killing the victims, the killers stole mobile phones from the victims.