An enforcement team in Nyandarua County on Wednesday evening arrested brokers and impounded fifty-nine overweight bags of potatoes in Ol Kalou town.

This follows an intensified crackdown on people flouting the potato packaging law.

They also impounded a truck loaded with the potatoes which is being detained at Ol Kalou Police Station.

After weighing, the bags measured between 80 and 90 kilogrammes each.

The potatoes were packaged in 50kg extended bags.

It has also emerged that the brokers package the produce late in the evening to transport it at night in order to avoid arrest.

NO BAGS

But the traders have accused the county government of failure to distribute or make available the 50kg bags.

“The government is pushing us out of business. We package potatoes in the available 50kg bags but they turn out to be overweight when measured by the enforcement officers,” said Mr Joram Karanja.

Mr Karanja said 20 of his bags were among the consignment impounded by the enforcement officers during the evening crackdown.

Speaking at the Ol Kalou Police Station, the trader complained that the arresting officers also impounded his motorcycle that had nothing to do with the potato business.

County Agriculture Executive James Karitu said the crackdown will continue until the law is fully followed.