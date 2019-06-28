By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua residents have edged closer to owning a potato processing factory after receiving Sh254 million World Bank funding under the Devolution Support Programme.

Construction of the factory will end decades of suffering for the farmers who have always been exploited by middlemen for lack of alternative markets.

Potato is the lead cash crop in Nyandarua County after the collapse of the pyrethrum industry several years ago.

The county produces between 33 percent and 35 percent of the total potato yield in the country.

STORAGE PLANT

Speaking while receiving the cheque on Thursday, Governor Francis Kimemia said the factory will be built in Ol Kalou town.

He also revealed that a Sh1 billion storage plant will be built.

World Bank awarded the money to Nyandarua after it emerged the best-managed county from position two last year.

“We thank the World Bank and the Ministry of Devolution for the support. The achievement was a result of hard work, community and staff participation in development projects identification and prioritisation. It is as a result of teamwork and prudent resources management,” said Mr Kimemia.

MOTIVATED STAFF

He also attributed the success to the retention of staff employed by the previous regime under former Governor Daniel Waithaka.

The county boss said support and motivation, with proper policy and guidance, are key in ensuring that the staff deliver.

“We have mobilised almost enough resources for potatoes which is our main cash crop followed by milk. With the World Bank, national government and our development partners, we are guaranteed improved potato production with better returns. Our next focus is dairy farming where we are the second highest milk producer in the country,” said Mr Kimemia.

He said over Sh1 billion has been mobilised for promotion of potato industries, which includes Sh300 million from the national government intended for the construction of a separate potato factory.