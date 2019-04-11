By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua County’s department of animal health is grappling with how to deal with rabid dogs which have attacked and infected three children and one woman with the disease.

Residents say that the dogs have also attacked a number of livestock and other dogs and want the government to initiate a vaccination drive.

Agriculture and Livestock Chief Officer Daniel Gikaara confirmed the rabies outbreak but said the department is in talks with animal welfare organisations on the way forward.

DILEMMA

“We are aware of the cases. The department of Health has confirmed four cases of victims infected with the disease at Magumu in Kinangop Constituency. But we are in a dilemma on whether to kill them (dogs) or not. We do not want to solve a problem by creating another one,” said Dr Gikaara.

His concerns were shared by Health Chief Officer Joram Muraya who said the animal welfare societies have influenced a ban on poisons used to kill dogs.

“Rabies is a death sentence when one gets fully infected. Patients should seek medical attention within twenty-four hours after the bite before the virus fully develops in the body. We are frustrated by the animal rights groups yet they are doing nothing to address the issue as humans suffer,” said Dr Muraya.

VACCINATION

Besides seeking medical attention, Dr Muraya said the victim must undergo a full dose of anti-rabies vaccination.

He said the cost of treatment in public hospitals is Sh30,000 but is higher in private hospitals.

“We have few anti-rabies drugs in our facilities. But the victims sought treatment in Naivasha which is nearer to their homes. We are working with the veterinary department to handle the issue. The best preventive measure is to kill the dogs,” said Dr Muraya.

Stephen Njuguna from Kamae village said his fifteen-year-old son John Muriu was bitten by the dog while rescuing a goat.

NO ACTION

“The dogs have attacked a number of goats and sheep but the government has taken no action. The government should either kill them or trace and prosecute their owners. My son was treated for rabies at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital,” said Mr Njuguna.

Ms Naomi Nginyo, the mother of Class Five pupil Pauline Wanjiru, said her daughter was attacked while on her way to a shop.

“We reported the incident to the local chief and police but no action has been taken. My daughter was treated for rabies at Naivasha hospital but the hospital has no rabies drugs. I was directed to buy from a chemist,” said Ms Nginyo.