Parents and pupils of Hezta Academy in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, breathed a sigh of relief of Monday, when they received all their results for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

During the examinations in October, seven people were arrested at the institution for allegedly aiding in cheating, creating fear that its results would be incomplete.

However, results that Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released on Monday indicated that the school performed well, the highest mark being 415 and the lowest 359.

The school that had 16 candidates attained a mean score of 386.

“All the candidates received their results. We are grateful to God,” said school director Tabitha Ndungu.

Prof Magoha said that overall, only four candidates were disqualified this year over impersonation.

He also noted that not a single fake examination paper was collected in any part of the country, unlike in 2016, when there were 102.

“Additionally, all KCPE monitors informed us that during their work, they encountered confident candidates who appeared relaxed as they wrote their exams," he said.

"This is evidence that our teachers are doing a wonderful job in preparing candidates. I must therefore warn the minority of adults who sometimes imagine they can circumvent our systems to aid cheating."

Prof Magoha said that a few adult individuals, not candidates, attempted to aid in cheating.