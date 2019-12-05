By STEVE NJUGUNA

Police in Nyandarua North have arrested a man suspected to be part of a gang behind a spate of violent robberies.

According to Nyandarua North Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo, the man, identified as Stephen Muchiri, was arrested during a botched robbery at Karai trading centre on Wednesday night.

The police boss said that 10 rounds of ammunition, a bullet head and Ceska magazine cover were recovered from the suspect.

SHOP THEFT

“It was reported that a gang of two had entered into the shop where they drew two small guns and forced the owner of the shop, Peter Nuthu, to lie down.

“They proceeded to the cash box and stole an unknown amount of money at 10.30 am,” said the police boss.

Mr Odingo added that boda boda riders and residents pounced on the robbers as they were trying to escape on a motorbike.

“Residents raised the alarm when they noticed that all was not well, prompting the boda boda riders to give the robbers a chase as they were escaping towards Nyahururu town using a motorbike.

RIDER SHOT

“The runaway motorbike lost control and plunged into a ditch next to the road,” said Mr Odingo, adding that the robbers shot one of the riders, injuring him on his back.

He said officers from Mairo Inya Police Station arrived at the scene and arrested one suspect who had sustained head and chest injuries as a result of the motorcycle crash.

“Two mobile phones, two spent cartridges, a motorcycle ignition key and a helmet were also recovered at the scene,” added the police boss.

He said that the injured boda boda rider is admitted to the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in stable condition.