A Form Three student from Nyandarua who went missing on her way to school after her midterm break was on Tuesday evening rescued from the Aberdare Forest.

There were celebrations at the home of Mr Moses Kinyua as neighbours and Mawingu PCEA Church members joined the family in praise and worship.

“We are happy. We are gathered here today to thank, worship and praise the Lord for the miracle. The few days were the most agonising in our lives,” said Mr Kinyua, the father to the girl.

MIDTERM BREAK

Esther Njeri, a Form Three student at Tulaga Secondary School in Kinangop Constituency, went missing on Monday while on her way to school after the midterm break.

Mr Kinyua said his daughter was found in a comma in the Aberdare Forest.

It is suspected that her tormentors drugged before dumping her in the forest.

CALL FROM HERDERS

“We received a call from herders grazing in the forest who informed us about the discovery. The description they gave fitted that of our daughter. We embarked on the more than 30-kilometer journey; we found her alive but in a coma. We thank God and the media for highlighting the incident,” said the father.

Njeri had written the names and contacts of her parents on a notebook which the herders used to contact the family.

JOYFUL MOTHER

Ms Joyce Kinyua, the victim’s mother, could not hide her joy on seeing her daughter, adding that the family plans to take her to hospital for check-up before taking her back to school.

The family suspects that their daughter was drugged in a matatu while on her way to school.

“She is still traumatised but she is fine. We want her to have some rest before we can decide on the way forward,” said the mother.

A neighbour, Ms Ann Njuguna, condemned the suspected kidnapping incident and called on the police to conduct conclusive investigations into the matter.