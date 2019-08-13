By STEVE NJUGUNA

Police in Nyandarua County on Monday evening nabbed 89 kilograms of elephant tusks valued at Sh10 million at Karampton in Ndaragwa constituency.

A man identified as David Mwangi Ndegwa was arrested during the operation by detectives from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) office in Nairobi and officers from Mairo-Inya Police Station.

They went to the shopping centre in the area and posed as buyers of four pieces of tusks, Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said.

He said Mr Mwangi's accomplice escaped but that police were looking for him.