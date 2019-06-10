By WAIKWA MAINA

Residents of Shamata in Ndaragwa, Nyandarua County are for the first time since independence enjoying access to clean water for domestic and livestock use, following the completion of Sh25 million water supply projects in the region.

The community has for decades relied on water supply initiated by late politician JM Kariuki before his death.

“The Shamata water project started by late JM Kariuki was designed for 570 households, a population that has since increased to more than 1,000 households,” said Water and Environment executive member Simon Ng’ang’a.

The eight projects commissioned last week include Shamata Girls High School borehole which cost Sh2.7 million. It will serve the school and Shamata town.

Others are Ex-Daya dam and Ex-Daya water project which cost of Sh2.5 million and Sh3 million respectively and Kilimanjaro borehole water project which cost Sh5.7 million and will serve Shamata and a fraction of Ndaragwa Central.

Speaking while commissioning the projects, Governor Francis Kimemia said that Sh2.5 million has been allocated for the upgrade of Shamata town and work will starts this week.