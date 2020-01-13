By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

A number of 2019 KCPE candidates from Nyandarua County will not join Form One on the first day of reporting to secondary schools as they are yet to receive admission letters and official result slips from their former primary schools.

At Wanjura Primary School which is situated on the border of Ol Joro Orok and Ol Kalou constituencies, tens of candidates were denied the documents for failure to pay Sh50 for downloading the results.

“My child is yet to get the documents to enable her join Form One. We have visited the school several times but the administration is adamant. They are demanding Sh50 that they used to download the KCPE results,” said a parent.

BURSARY

Another parent said she is in dilemma since she needs the document to apply for a bursary.

“The county government where I wanted to apply for the bursary from has already concluded the vetting and issuance of the funds. I have three other children in secondary school and the bursary fund was my only hope,” said the parent.

Advertisement

But speaking to the Nation, the school’s headteacher, Mr Samuel Ndirangu, said that initially, there was an agreement that the parents would pay for downloading the results but this idea was discarded after some objected to it.

"We are not withholding any document. We had 26 candidates and only three have not collected their documents. The allegations are malicious, false and witch-hunt. We have some community members who specialised in propaganda and petty politics," said Mr Ndung'u.

COLLECT DOCUMENTS

He invited the three candidates to visit the school and collect their documents.

"We all know it is illegal to detain the documents. It is punitive to the child," said the headteacher.

Samuel Chege Mbugua from Gatimu Ward in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, who scored 315 marks at Charagita PCEA Primary School, is yet to receive an admission letter from any school.

NO ADMISSION LETTER

Mr Mbugua Chege, the boy’s father, said that he has visited his son's former primary school and local education offices seeking help but in vain.

“We have visited the education offices but in vain. They keep informing us that it was an error that they are working to resolve it since his name is not in the system,” said Mr Mbugua.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich directed the county director of education to have the matter solved on time.