Three die as truck ploughs into traders in Kinangop
Wednesday July 24 2019
Three people – a woman and two men – have died on the spot and two others seriously injured after they were hit by a truck at Soko Mjinga market in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County.
The two men were loading vegetables into a pickup truck while the woman, who was a trader at the market, was attending to her customers.
Njabini Sub-County Police Commander Charles Rotich said the driver of the truck who was headed to Nairobi from Naivasha lost control, hitting the pedestrians along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.
LOADERS
“The two men were loaders while the woman is a trader at the market. [The place] is very busy [especially] during morning hours. The truck also hit a parked matatu and another lorry parked on the roadside. The driver of the truck that caused the accident was driving at a high speed down the hill when he lost control of the lorry,” said Mr Rotich.
He said police rushed the injured pedestrians to Kijabe Mission Hospital in Kiambu County.
A witness, Jacob Mwaura, said the pickup driver was among those who died on the spot, but the 14 passengers in the matatu escaped unhurt.
“Two of the victims taken to Kijabe Mission Hospital sustained serious injuries. One of them sustained leg fractures while the other one had difficulties in breathing,” said the witness.