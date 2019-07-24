By WAIKWA MAINA

Three people – a woman and two men – have died on the spot and two others seriously injured after they were hit by a truck at Soko Mjinga market in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County.

The two men were loading vegetables into a pickup truck while the woman, who was a trader at the market, was attending to her customers.

Njabini Sub-County Police Commander Charles Rotich said the driver of the truck who was headed to Nairobi from Naivasha lost control, hitting the pedestrians along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

LOADERS

“The two men were loaders while the woman is a trader at the market. [The place] is very busy [especially] during morning hours. The truck also hit a parked matatu and another lorry parked on the roadside. The driver of the truck that caused the accident was driving at a high speed down the hill when he lost control of the lorry,” said Mr Rotich.

He said police rushed the injured pedestrians to Kijabe Mission Hospital in Kiambu County.

A witness, Jacob Mwaura, said the pickup driver was among those who died on the spot, but the 14 passengers in the matatu escaped unhurt.