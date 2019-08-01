Mr Kigo said the criminals then forced him into the house where he gave them Sh3, 000.

By WAIKWA MAINA

A man, his wife and brother are nursing serious injuries after they were attacked by criminals who robbed them of Sh18, 000.

Mr Rufas Thiga said a gang of six raided his house on Wednesday night in Ndunyu Njeri market, Kinangop constituency, Nyandarua County, shortly after mourners left the compound.

Mr Thiga said he heard some people try to break his gate at night.

“As I tried to escape through the back door, two men attacked me with machetes as others remained in the house where they descended on my wife Margaret Wambui with crude weapons,” said Mr Thiga.

DEMANDED MONEY

“They then forced me into the house and demanded the money contributed towards the burial of my sister. I gave them Sh18 000 that had been set aside to buy a coffin,” said Mr Thiga.

Ms Wambui said the criminals followed her to the bathroom where she was hiding and beat her up as they demanded money.

“They threatened to kill the entire family, I sustained injuries on the head, back and hands,” said Ms Wambui.

LIVESTOCK THEFT

Mr Thiga’s brother Benson Kigo said: “We have had many cases of livestock theft in the area, I thought they were livestock thieves. They introduced themselves as police officers before hitting me on the head and ordered me to lie down,” said Mr Kigo.

Mr Kigo said the criminals then forced him into the house where he gave them Sh3, 000.