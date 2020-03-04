By WAIKWA MAINA

A student from Nyandarua County who has been doing casual jobs in Gilgil town in Nakuru to raise money for Form One fees and shopping has finally joined Kangui High School, thanks to well-wishers.

Last year, Stephen Maina King’ori sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination for the third time but failed to join Form One for lack of school fees.

Well-wishers who supported him thanked the Nation for highlighting the boy’s plight.

“I was moved by the boy’s determination to learn and his background. We are going to monitor his progress so that he completes his education,” said former Provincial Commissioner Joseph Kaguthi.

Mr Kaguthi paid the boy’s second term fees, while RODI Kenya, a Kiambu-based NGO, paid his first term school fees, did his shopping and took him to Kangui High School in Ol Joro Orok Constituency.

The NGO works with the prisons department in rehabilitating convicts, integrating them with the community and offering life skills to primary school pupils.

“Our director Eliud Ngunjiri is willing to have the boy hosted at our RODI Kenya hostels during the midterm breaks and school holidays. We were moved by his plight and achievements. He will have the opportunity to learn more life skills at RODI during the official school breaks,” said Mr Jeremiah Kibunja, who accompanied the boy to school on Tuesday afternoon.

Nyandarua Executive Stephen Njoroge said the boy has been placed under the county’s full scholarship programme.

“I thank the Nation Media Group for tracing the boy to highlight his plight, otherwise we would never have known about it. I have met the boy and the RODI Kenya officials. He is a promising boy with a bright future,” said Mr Njoroge.

At the school, the newly admitted Form One student promised to work hard to catch up with the others.