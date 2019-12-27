By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

The supremacy war between the Nyandarua County executive and assembly leadership has hurt the region’s development agenda, denying residents critical services and affecting revenue collection.

The state of affairs is also blamed for delayed public-private partnerships that would result to investments in various sectors of the county’s economy.

Members of the county assembly admit there is a cold war between them and the executive, which is likely to escalate in 2020, further derailing and jeopardising the implementation of development projects and services delivery.

FUNDS DENIED

The main weapon used by the assembly’s leadership is sabotage through denial of funds and other facilitates to critical House committee.

This has affected research and developing and drafting of critical policy papers and Bills to guide the executive in services delivery.

Advertisement

Among the critical Bills still pending in the House is the County Trade Investment and Development Corporation Bill, 2019 submitted to the assembly early in the year.

It also took the assembly more than a year to the table, approve and pass the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, and the Nyandarua County Bursary Fund Bill.

LOST REVENUE

The county government lost Sh24 million in uncollected revenue due to the delays in the passing of the alcoholic laws.

There was also untimely disbursement of bursary funds to needy students.

Education, Cultural and Social Services Committee Chairman and Githioro MCA Mukuria Sambigi blamed the delays on the House leadership, accusing them of denying his committee the required facilitation.

The Trade Investment and Development Corporation Bill, 2019, which is yet to be tabled, and which majority of the MCAs say they are not aware of, is meant to create policy guidelines on county investment plans.

INVESTMENTS

The Bill is meant to guide investors on how to relate with the executive and also to protect public interest in funds in public-private investment agreements.

“It will be illegal for the county government to enter into any agreement without the governing laws” said Budget Committee Chairman Kiiru Gachomba, also the Njabini Ward MCA.

Mr Gachomba says his committee cannot allocate any funds to facilitate the implementation of law until the Bill is passed.

WARS TO CONTINUE

It therefore means that its implementation might not take place in the current financial year since the assembly is on a long Christmas recess and its implementation cannot be factored in a supplementary budget likely to be submitted to the House before the Bill is tabled, debated and passed.

Majority Chief Whip Wangari Methu says the supremacy wars are likely to escalate in 2020.