A Nyahururu court has allowed an application by a 42-year-old woman to withdraw rape charges against an aide of a Nyandarua member of county assembly.

Samuel Kahuho, a personal assistant to Ndaragwa Central MCA David Maitai, had been accused that on January 31, 2020 in Ndaragwa township in Nyandarua County, he raped the woman inside his boss office.

But Mr Kahuho was left an elated man after the complainant told Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa that she wanted the case withdrawn.

CHRISTIAN VALUES

She told the court that she is a born-again Christian and her values dictates that she forgives those who wrong her.

“I am an ardent Christian and since the defendant is also my friend, I have decided to forgive him and bury the hatchet,” she told the magistrate who allowed her request.

According to the police file, Mr Kuhuho was arrested on Friday evening after he reportedly raped the woman who had gone to the MCA’s office to collect clothes that had been donated to her family by the ward rep.

He allegedly locked the victim inside a store and raped her.