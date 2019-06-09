Dr Muraya said four of the 18 victims were referred to Nakuru General Hospital for specialised treatment.

By WAIKWA MAINA

A woman died while 22 other passengers were seriously injured in an accident involving a 14-seater matatu and an Administration Police vehicle on Ol Kalou -Nakuru highway Sunday evening.

Nyandarua Health Chief Officer Dr Joram Muraya said 18 of the accident victims were taken to JM Memorial Hospital while four were referred to Nakuru General Hospital for specialised treatment.

TRANSFERED

Among those transferred was a two-year-old girl whose mother perished in the accident while the father is admitted at JM Memorial Hospital.

The family was on their way to Ol Kalou from Kisii County after attending the burial for a close relative.

Some of the patients had their limbs amputated while others had serious tissue injuries and fractures.

“I understand those involved in the accident were 22, 18 of them were treated at our hospital while the four were referred to other hospitals,” said Dr Muraya.

QUICK RESPONSE

Janet Mwaura, a witness said the accident occurred about 500 meters from Tumaini market.

“The police vehicle was heading towards Nakuru, while the Matatu was going towards Ol Kalou town.

“The matatu was overloaded, we are encouraged by the response by medics at JM Memorial hospital,” said Ms Mwaura.

Mr Richard Ndichu, who was on way to his Miharati home, said that victims lost all their belongings at the scene of the accident.