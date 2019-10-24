By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua police have found the head of a woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband in Kipipiri two months ago.

Gideon Ngumi, the county police commander, said the head belonging to Teresia Wanjiru was found on a tree branch inside a paper bag.

Wanjiru's body was found two months ago in a pit latrine in an abandoned nursery school compound, but the head was missing.

Villagers, who accused her husband of hacking her to death, tracked him down to a house in Gilgil and lynched him.

“Wanjiru was in an abusive marriage. Her husband was a drug addict and was also a suspected thief," Samson Karanja, a village elder said.

The police boss said village elders requested to burry the head.

