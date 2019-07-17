By WAIKWA MAINA

Nyandarua County Health department has launched investigations into negligence claims JM Kariuki Level Four Hospital in Ol Kalou after a woman died while giving birth on Sunday night.

Ms Catharine Nyaruai died on the operating table after developing complications in the maternity ward.

Relatives claim their kin, a mother of two, died of negligence.

COLLAPSED

They said that the woman collapsed from her bed in the maternity ward but doctors on duty did not help her even after they were alerted by other patients in the ward.

“I visited her on Saturday afternoon and she appeared very healthy and jovial. She informed me that she had undergone some medical tests that indicated that her blood pressure was extremely high but had been stabilised. She escorted me to the gate and went back. That was the last I saw and heard from her,” said Ms Tabitha Wothaya, a sister.

But Nyandarua Heath Executive John Njenga said the woman, aged 37 years, died of high blood pressure and delivery-related complications.

BLOOD CLOTTING

“We lost both the mother and the child at the operating table. She was taken to the emergency room after collapsing in the ward. During the surgery, it was discovered that her blood had started clotting. Staff on duty called the emergency doctor who is a specialist. They tried to save the lives but they never made it. The hospital fraternity is mourning with the family as investigations continue,” said Dr Mungai.