A family from Gathara Village in Kinangop, Nyandarua County spent Sunday night in the cold after their house was razed by a mysterious fire.

The family says that they lost property worth Sh1.5 million to the fire.

Jedidah Guthoni, the owner of the house, said was in her bedroom when she saw light coming from one of the other rooms.

When she went to check what was happening, she was confronted by the huge fire.

“I saw a very bright light and decided to check what was happening. I was shocked to find that it was fire emanating from one of the rooms. There was no enough water in the house and in the compound to fight the inferno. I concentrated on saving the lives of my children,” she said.

Ms Guthoni said that she lost everything during the incident that reduced the four-roomed timber house to ashes.

“I do not know the source of the fire since I had left nothing cooking in the kitchen,” said Ms Guthoni.

A village elder, Mr Kariuki Muiruri, said neighbours responded to the distress call but were unable to contain the fire.

“The situation was worsened by the explosion of a gas cylinder and the fact that the house was also connected to electricity. We also had a shortage of water to help fight the fire; we helplessly watched as the fire razed the entire house,” said Mr Muiruri.