By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

An 88-year-old man suspected to have shot and killed his son with arrows following an altercation has been released by the High Court on a Sh500,000 bond with a similar surety.

Mr Francis Mwangi Karebe was released by Justice Abigail Mshilla after a favourable pre-bail report indicated that his family and neighbours were willing to accommodate him and pay for his bail.

Mr Karebe is accused of murdering his 42-year-old son, Simon Macharia on October 13, 2019 at their home in Peter Ciira village Mathira East sub-county, Nyeri.

STRAINED RELATIONSHIP

The pre-bail report filed in court by Ms Faith Nzivulu indicated that there was a long-standing strained relationship between Mr Karebe and the deceased, who was alcoholic.

“The victim had separated with his wife and it was not the first time they had an altercation but it was never suspected it would take the ugly turn. The accused lost his wife five months ago,” stated Ms Nzivulu.

Advertisement

In the report, the family said Mr Karebe’s continued stay at the police remand and his subsequent absence at home caused them sleepless nights.

“They are willing to accept him back, his absence is causing them sleepless nights,” the report stated.

MEDIATOR

The villagers described the accused as a peace-lover and a mediator. “Mr Karebe is aged and ailing, he has blood pressure and is currently on medication. He is not a flight risk,” said Ms Nzivulu.

The prosecution led by Ms Emma Gicheha did not oppose the bail application. The state counsel also indicated that the accused was unlikely to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

“The accused is hereby advised to observe timeliness on both hearing and mention dates of the case. He should not interfere with witnesses and must be of good conduct during the bond period. On breach of the terms the bond will be cancelled,” said Justice Mshila.