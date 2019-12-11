By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

At least 14 people have been injured in a collision involving a matatu and a saloon car in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

Two of the victims of the Wednesday morning crash were said to have been seriously injured.

The vehicles collided outside the Kenya Police College main campus.

According to witnesses and police, the saloon car collided head-on with the matatu which overturned on impact.

MAKING TURN

It is still not clear what caused the collision but there were claims that the car was making a turn towards Nyeri town at the Kiganjo junction when it hit the matatu.

Advertisement

The matatu was headed towards Nanyuki from Nairobi when the incident happened.

Officers from the police college and the public rushed to rescue the victims.

Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria said that the injured people were rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“Two of the victims suffered fractures and are still undergoing treatment. The other 12 were slightly injured and have already received treatment,” Mr Kuria said.