By REGINAH KINOGU

Seventeen people are nursing injuries at the Tumutumu and Karatina hospitals after the vehicles they were travelling in collided along the Nyeri-Karatina road.

A 14-seater matatu which was headed to Nairobi from Nyeri collided with a car which was headed to Nyeri from Karatina.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eye witnesses at the scene, the car was speeding and was trying to overtake a lorry when it rammed into the matatu.

2NK Sacco Vice-Chairman Ephraim Karimi commended the police for their swift response, saying that it had saved lives.

"The police from Karatina arrived immediately and their vehicles were used to take the injured to hospital," he said.