By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

A drunk driver was on Wednesday fined Sh40,000 or in default to serve one year in jail for hitting and injuring a traffic police officer who was manning a road block.

Mr Benson Kamau was convicted on his own guilty plea by Nyeri Senior Resident Magistrate Ruth Kefa.

He admitted that on the night of June 25, 2019 he hit a police officer named John Koya, who was among officers controlling movement of vehicles at a road block at Solio junction on Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

The court heard that Mr Kamau was driving his private car towards Nyeri when he was stopped by the officers but defied order, instead drove over a spike strip.

On been tested with the alco-blow device, his alcoholic consumption levels were found to be in excess of 35 micrograms.

The prosecution said police noted that the driver was not in control of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

But in mitigation, Mr Kamau said he never saw the officers stopping him or the signs placed on the road.