By NICHOLAS KOMU

Three people were feared dead on Wednesday following the collapse of a pit latrine they were digging at Kiandu High School in Nyeri County.

It was said that the three were among eight people contracted to do the job.

A wall collapsed at about 1pm, burying the three as the group did the work.

The others escaped death in the 40-foot pit by a whisker. Two suffered minor injuries while trying to rescue their colleagues.

RESCUE MISSION

Rescuers from the Kenya Red Cross Society and the Nyeri County Fire Department joined police and residents in searching for the casual labourers.

“We are doing all we can to make the operation a success," said Gitonga Mugambi, the Red Cross Central Regional Coordinator.

"It is a delicate operation but we will not leave the scene until the mission is concluded."

RAINS

It is believed that the wall collapsed as the soil had been loosened by rains.

Nine students were injured in a similar incident earlier in the week at Ndiaini Girls' Secondary School in Mukurwe-Ini.

Red Cross asked the people to be on the lookout for landslides.