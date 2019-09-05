Audit exposes Sh15m worth expired drugs

Nyeri County is among the UHC piloting counties for its prevalence of lifestyle diseases alongside Kisumu, Isiolo and Machakos counties.

By IRENE MUGO

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) faces headwinds in Nyeri after it emerged that drugs worth Sh15 million had expired in 31 health facilities within the county.

The Public Accounts Committee also said that non-pharmaceutical items worth Sh771,143 had also expired. According to the report tabled at the County Assembly, the drugs that were bought were more than the required quantities.

“It was not explained why the drugs were procured beyond the required levels leading loss of public funds,” read the report.

PAC conducted its physical inspection in December last year.

However, the health department told PAC that the list made available for expired drugs covers many years before devolution.

County Health Executive Member Racheal Kamau said in the pre-devolution years, drugs were pushed from the Ministry of Health headquarters without considering the absorption rates.