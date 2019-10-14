By REGINAH KINOGU

More by this Author

An elderly man found in possession of 12 rolls of bhang has left a Nyeri court in stitches after saying he uses the illegal drug for courage and strength when unclogging toilets.

While appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Faith Muguongo on Monday, Mr Samuel Mwai said the stench associated with his job is unbearable but being his only source of income, he has no choice but to do it.

“I unclog toilets for a living and the smell is too much. I need to smoke a joint so that I can be able to work and make some money,” he said while pleading guilty to the charges.

12 ROLLS

Mr Mwai was found with 12 rolls of bhang with a street valued of Sh240 on October 12 at 9pm at his home at Kamakwa, Nyeri County.

The court heard that two officers from Kamakwa Police Post, while acting on information from the public, went to his home and upon searching him, they found the bhang.

Advertisement

Mr Mwai told the court that he started smoking while he was in school in 1976 and it has not affected him in any way since then.