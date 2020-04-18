By NICHOLAS KOMU

Seventeen people, including at least three members of the Nyeri County assembly, were arrested on Friday for defying a ban on social gatherings as part of measures to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari was among those apprehended for partying in a residential area in King'ong'o by police officers who had been tipped off.

The merrymakers engaged police in a cat and mouse game when the latter raided a house in a neighbourhood that is usually quiet.

The MCAs and others attempted to flee, with some attempting to jump over an electric fence

Several MCAs managed to escape, leaving their cars behind. A check by the Nation found at least five vehicles belonging to the legislators.

Nyeri Central Sub-county police boss Paul Kuria said the suspects would be charged in court.

"The law applies equally to everyone; senior or junior, rich or poor. It does not matter who they are; they will face the law," he said.