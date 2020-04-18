alexa 3 MCAs among 17 arrested for defying anti-virus rules - Daily Nation
3 MCAs among 17 arrested for defying anti-virus rules

Saturday April 18 2020

Police arrest Rware Ward MCA Paul

Police arrest Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari (centre) after finding him partying in a residential house in King'ong'o, Nyeri town, defying rules against the spread of Covid-19, April 17, 2020. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari was among those apprehended in King'ong'o by police officers who had been tipped off.
  • Nyeri Central Sub-county police boss Paul Kuria said the suspects would be charged in court.
NICHOLAS KOMU
By NICHOLAS KOMU
Seventeen people, including at least three members of the Nyeri County assembly, were arrested on Friday for defying a ban on social gatherings as part of measures to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari was among those apprehended for partying in a residential area in King'ong'o by police officers who had been tipped off.

The merrymakers engaged police in a cat and mouse game when the latter raided a house in a neighbourhood that is usually quiet.

The MCAs and others attempted to flee, with some attempting to jump over an electric fence

Several MCAs managed to escape, leaving their cars behind. A check by the Nation found at least five vehicles belonging to the legislators.

Nyeri Central Sub-county police boss Paul Kuria said the suspects would be charged in court.

"The law applies equally to everyone; senior or junior, rich or poor. It does not matter who they are; they will face the law," he said.

It was not immediately clear whether those arrested would be under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.