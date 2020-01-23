By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

A Sh400 million library project at the Karatina University in Nyeri County is at the centre of corruption and abuse of office investigations being conducted by the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC).

The university’s Vice Chancellor Mucai Muchiri was Wednesday questioned for close to six hours over corruption allegations at the EACC regional office in Nyeri town.

Prof Muchiri arrived at the offices at around 11.30am and was questioned for the better part of the day over a number of allegations levelled against him.

ALLEGATIONS

Key among the allegations listed by EACC, according to Regional Manager Charles Rasugu, are embezzlement of funds, abuse of office, conflict of interest and irregular promotions.

“EACC has received many complaints concerning corruption and unethical conduct in Karatina University. The complaints allege abuse of office and conflict of interest by the Vice Chancellor Prof Mucai among others,” Mr Rasugu said in a statement.

Advertisement

The commission says that some of the complaints date back to 2016 but reports of others were made as recently as two months ago.

In the case of the Sh400 million library, EACC is looking into transactions which are said to have been paid beforehand.

But the commission has not revealed the exact amount of money that could have been lost in the suspected corruption.

PRIORITY INVESTIGATIONS

The investigations which EACC has termed as a priority have also seen at least 10 other faculty members interrogated.

Among those who have been questioned are the university’s council chairman Prof Kobia Ataya and deputy vice chancellors.

The commission says it aims to complete the investigations soon.