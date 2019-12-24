Elderly in Nyeri get early Christmas treat

By MERCY MWENDE

A group of 500 elderly citizens from Gatitu village in Tetu, Nyeri County have been treated to an early Christmas celebration by a well-wisher.

The senior citizens received foodstuff from Adonai Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

According to the organisation’s director Mr Ephantus Thuku, the move was meant to show love and care especially to poor families in the rural area.

“There is need to show love and care for the elderly parents in the rural areas during this festive season, especially those who have been neglected by their families,” Mr Thuku explained.

NEGLECTED

He added that there were elderly citizens in rural areas whose families neither visited them nor cared for them despite it being a festive season.

“Some of them are bed-ridden and could not make it to the event today. We hope to reach them too and bring smiles to their faces,” he said.

The well-wisher said he first found out about the high number of elderly persons in the region from the biometrics from the 2017 voter registration.

“The number of elderly persons in the county is high and thus there is need to care and support them,” Mr Thuku added.

He urged residents to embrace the festive season and visit their families in rural areas more often as they played a huge role in their lives.