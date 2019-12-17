By REGINAH KINOGU

Christmas is here and the hype up around this season is not any different from the past years.

For Mr Joe Kimani, his wife Eudiah Wachira and two children Neve Wanjiku and Trevor Kimani, a visit to the Maasai Mara is what need the family needs.

Every year, the family travels outside their Nyeri home just to get away from the routine. Mr Kimani’s family takes road trips occasionally.

“We go for a three-day trip every year,” he told the Nation. “We love adventure and preferably places without phone network as that gives us enough time to be together.”

However, he was quick to add that the trip is not necessarily taken during the Christmas festivities but any time of the year as long as it is convenient.

“It is not about December. We can take it any time but since we did not do it this year, we chose to have it during Christmas,” he said.

SAVING MONEY

Ms Wachira said after the trip, the family would visit members of the extended family in the rural home.

“We will go home to join in the celebrations with our families. It is a long holiday. We will pick a date for a meeting at home with our siblings and their families too,” she said.

Mr Kimani and his family expect to spend New Year’s Day at African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa, Ngangarithi.

Dr Jeff Muigai, his wife Cynthia Wangari and their two children Eccylyan Nyaga and Frank Ndegwa intend to spend their Christmas at the Coast.

That has been the family’s tradition. “Every year, we go for a trip to Coast. We choose a different town. Our secret is saving money for the holidays from January. We will go to Malindi for site seeing, swimming and adventure,” Ms Wangari said.