Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has asked his political opponents to stop their attacks on his government and give him time to implement his development agenda.

Speaking when he lit the Governor’s Christmas Tree, Mr Kahiga told off his critics and asked them to avoid divisive politics and work with his government instead.

Mr Mutahi has, from time to time, accused his enemies of plotting against his administration and trying to create a wedge between him and his deputy, Dr Caroline Karugu.

“Let us not fight over elective seats and who will be elected in 2022. Right now, we have leaders in government. Whether you like me or not, we have to work together,” Mr Kahiga said.

He also denied reports that the county had spent millions on the Christmas tree, noting that it was donated by the Coca Cola Company.

But Mr Wambugu Nyamu, the Democratic Party secretary-general, accused the county leadership of trying to stifle the right to expression, following the arrest of two youth activists under the Serikali ya Vijana outfit.

INTELLIGENT BLOGGERS

“I'm totally flabbergasted by the sheer exposure of intellectual myopia exhibited by the county leadership. Stop your paranoia against young, intelligent bloggers,” he said.

The two bloggers, Lord Wanjau and Wanjiru wa Mugo, were arrested after confronting county officials setting up the Christmas tree and accusing the governor of having misplaced priorities.

Mr Nyamu, who unsuccessfully vied for the senator’s seat, claimed that the county had underperformed in providing healthcare and improving the food security in the county.

But Mr Mutahi has defended the performance of his officers in his first year of office, amid a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

The reshuffle is expected following the resignation of County Agriculture Executive Henry Kinyua.

PLUM JOB

The governor said Mr Kinyua has landed a plum job at Digital Green, a US organisation that empowers small-scale farmers, where he will head of the East Africa Division. focusing on Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda among other countries.

Mr Kinyua had initially been nominated by Kiambu and Nyeri counties to take up the Agriculture docket following the swearing-in of the new governors last year.

He noted that his administration was only experiencing teething problems after two executives were nearly impeached, noting that they were still new to running of the county.