By NICHOLAS KOMU

By CYNTHIA WAMBUGU

A 27-year-old woman may spend the rest of her life in prison after allegedly slashing her five-month old baby and dumping the body at her in-law’s doorstep in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

The suspect Grace Wambui is detained at the Mukurweini Police Station awaiting to appear in court to face infanticide charges.

BRUTAL ACTION

Police are currently waiting for psychiatric evaluation results before she is charged.

Although the motive behind her brutal action remains unclear, she is said to have had a scuffle with her husband before the incident last month.

Ms Wambui reportedly got angry after her husband hired a taxi for her sister who had visited them. She claimed that her husband often hired a boda boda for her.

SACK

The body of the five-month old baby, which was wrapped in a sack, was found dumped at the doorstep of the woman’s in laws. The body had deep cuts on the head, neck and abdomen.

However, more puzzling is a series of night attacks that have been seen in Gikondi area in the last one month.

Following the brutal murder of the baby, the suspect went into hiding but was later arrested near Nyeri Town.

Last week, police were allowed to detain the suspect until June 7 when she will appear before a Nyeri court.

Despite appearing before Senior Magistrate Ednah Angima on Thursday, the suspect is yet to take plea.

CHARGES

She could also face additional charges of arson for allegedly burning her matrimonial home.

The baby was buried last week in Kiriani, Murang’a County.

The baby’s father Mr Joseph Mwangi, who did not attend the burial at his mother in-law’s home, said he was traumatised.

"I don't want to see the baby being buried. I loved my child," Mr Mwangi said.

Even as the, fresh trial begins, the mother of two is serving a two-year non-custodial sentence for child negligence.