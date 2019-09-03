By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

A member of the Nyeri County Assembly has been fined Sh10,000 and in default serve two months in jail for driving carelessly and damaging fence at central region DCI headquarters.

Konyu Ward MCA Eric Mwangi Karugu alias Wamumbi, was convicted by Senior Resident Magistrate Mathias Okuche on his own plea of guilt.

The court heard that on September 1, 2019 the ward representative was driving a Toyota Wish car along the Nyeri-Kamakwa road when he lost its control.

VEERED OFF

He veered off the road while negotiating a corner and swerved into the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) central region compound, damaging a fence and poles.

Mr Wamumbi, who is also the County Assemblies Forum secretary general, suffered slight injuries.

Advertisement ​

Police officers took him to Outspan Hospital where he was treated and discharged while the vehicle was taken to the traffic department for inspection.

The officers later arrested the MCA and charged him with careless driving.

The prosecution produced in court a sketch map of the scene and an inspection report showing the vehicle was in good condition.

But through lawyer Wachira Wamahiu, the MCA asked for leniency saying he was a first offender and that he was remorseful for the incident.

The lawyer also said the MCA was not under the influence of alcohol, explaining that it was slight self-involving accident where the vehicle goes out of control.

TRADERS FINED

In the same court, two small scale traders were fined Sh10,000 each and in default serve 15 days in jail each for operating shops without a licence from the county government.

Ms Jualia Wakarindi and Grace Machira were arrested by the county government’s inspectorate officers in Charity township in Kieni West on September 1, 2019.