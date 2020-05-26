The case had initially been reported as suspected suicide but preliminary findings showed the victim did not have any visible injuries, police said.

By NICHOLAS KOMU

A ward representative in Nyeri was questioned on Tuesday by police over the mysterious death of his wife.

The body of the wife of Konyu Ward MCA Eric Mwangi Wamumbi was found in a dam on Monday morning.

Catherine Nyambura's body was spotted by a local who was on his way to work.

The case had initially been reported as suspected suicide but preliminary findings showed the victim did not have any visible injuries, police said.

“The call came from the public that a body of a woman had been spotted in Hohwe Dam.

"We removed the the body and moved it to Karatina Hospital Mortuary,” Mathira East Sub-County police boss James Barasa said.

The body was identified in the evening by the MCA who allegedly told his colleagues that his wife had committed suicide.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation went to dam to gather more clues.

Mr Barasa told the Nation that there had been no report of a missing person matching the description of the MCA’s wife prior to the discovery of her body.

“There was no prior report. At this point we cannot ascertain the actual cause, whether suicide or if there was any foul play.

"Once a post-mortem is conducted, we will know for sure,” the police boss said.

Detectives privy to the case have told the Nation that two used face masks were collected from the scene and will be analysed.

Some witnesses claim they overheard an argument between the woman and an unknown person near the dam.

So far the ward representative has remained silent on the matter except for a condolence message which he posted on his Facebook page and later deleted it.