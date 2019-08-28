Punguza Mizigo bill goes to Nyeri

By REGINA KINOGU

A majority of Nyeri ward representatives have opposed the Punguza Mizigo draft bill by Third way Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot saying the proposals are not practical.

When Mr Aukot presented the bill in the 46-member assembly on Wednesday in an informal session, the ward representatives questioned its motive arguing that it was scheme to undermine the National Assembly.

Led by Kirimukuyu Ward Representative Muriithi Ndagita, the local leaders said they will not support the bill since it seeks to trim powers of the National Assembly and give veto power to the Senate.

"The Senate has been given so much power in this bill and it begs the question, is this bill sponsored by the Senate to undermine the National Assembly? " he asked.

Aguthi-Gaaki Ward Representative Stanley Wakibia asked Mr Aukot to come clear on the motive behind the Punguza Mizigo bill.

Mr Aukot dismissed the claims saying that the focus of Punguza Mizigo was to help and ensure people at the grass root level get services.

He explained that the bill seeks to address concerns of over representation and proposes the reduction of the number of MPs from the current 416 to 147 by abolishing the 290 constituencies, adopting and using each of the 47 counties as a single constituency for purposes of parliamentary election to the Senate and National Assembly.

The bill also wants the President’s term changed from the current two five-year terms to a single seven-year term.