By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has told off Mt Kenya lawmakers who are fronting Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri as the regional kingpin after President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves office.

While describing the Kenyatta succession debate as premature, Mr Wambugu said there is no leadership gap to be filled and that Mr Kenyatta will continue to be the region’s leader after 2022.

“Even after leaving the presidency, he is not going to automatically stop being the leader of the region. Assuming Uhuru will stop being the Kikuyu leader after leaving the presidency is a bit naive,” said Mr Wambugu Sunday at Ruring’u Stadium.

POSSIBLE SUCCESSOR

With the clock ticking towards the end of the Kenyatta presidency, some leaders from the region have been fronting CS Kiunjuri as his possible successor.

Others are rooting for a “Limuru III Conference” to settle on an undisputed successor and set the political agenda for the region.

Advertisement

Last week, MPs Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea), Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Zachary Thuku (Kinangop), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia woman rep) and Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua drummed up support for the Mr Kiunjuri, describing him as a seasoned leader capable of uniting the region.

VIBRANT PERSON

While insisting that Mr Kiunjuri is the rightful heir of the position of regional supremo, the politicians said Mt Kenya needs a vibrant person who will articulate the region’s issues and fight for the people’s rights.