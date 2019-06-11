By JOSEPH WANGUI

A man accused of mutilating his step-son’s private parts on claims that he stole Sh50 will be held seven days for police to complete investigations.

At a Nyeri court on Tuesday, Corporal Peter Njogu said the accused committed the offence last weekend at his home in Endarasha village, Kieni West sub-county.

The mother of the 10-year-old victim too rushed him to Nyeri County Referral Hospital where he was admitted.

She told police that her husband assaulted the child on suspicion that he had stolen that amount of money.

The woman said the man had been mistreating the boy but that she never thought he would go that far.

She alerted villagers who attacked the man before handing him over to officers at Endarasha Police Post.

Corporal Njogu told Senior Resident Magistarte Nelly Kariuki that the probe was ongoing - he said police were yet to record statements from the victim and his mother.

“We want time to record witness statements. The child is still in hospital with his mother," the officer said.

He added that the accused's life was in danger as villagers were likely to attack him if released.

“The suspect ought to be detained for his own safety. The State has a duty to protect his life. Being a step-father to the victim, he is likely to interfere with the witnesses," he said.

The case will be heard on June 18, when the accused will answer to the charges.