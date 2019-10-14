By STEPHEN MUNYIRI

More by this Author

Residents of Karindundu village on the outskirts of Karatina town in Nyeri County have been left in shock after an 80-year-old man stabbed and killed his own son.

The old man is said to have stabbed his son on Sunday night following a domestic feud.

Mr Mwangi Karebe was later arrested over the killing of Macharia Mwangi, a Jua Kali artisan in Karatina town.

The suspect reportedly surrendered himself to the police and initially claimed that his son had been killed by unknown people.

CONFESSED

But he allegedly later confessed to having committed the murder.

Advertisement

Trouble is said to have started at around 11pm Sunday when the suspect found his son quarrelling with his sister-in-law whom he allegedly slapped once.

Following the incident, the son and his father were reportedly engaged in a heated argument before the old man allegedly took a knife and stabbed the young man several times, leaving him for dead.

The victim is said to have succumbed to injuries a few minutes after the assailant left.

QUARRELS

Some villagers and relatives, who asked not to be named, claimed the two had been quarrelling quite often and that the son had physically assaulted his father some time back.

“I heard some commotion and cries from the man’s house and I alerted other neighbours but they did not respond on time as it was raining heavily. By the time, the neighbours managed to gather in the compound, there was dead silence in the house,” a villager told Nation.

Mathira East officer in charge of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Jackson Muriuki confirmed the incident, saying that the old man is in police custody waiting processing before he is arraigned for murder.