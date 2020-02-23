Murang’a police hunt down cleric over son’s death

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Police in Murang’a have launched a manhunt for a retired Anglican Church of Kenya evangelist who allegedly killed his son.

The retired cleric and his eldest son picked up the victim from his home on Sunday morning as he slept, frog marched him to his homestead where he tied him to a tree and descended on him with sticks until he died.

A witness, said the retired cleric had on Saturday called his other son who lives several kilometers away for an unspecified assignment.

Another witness said the suspects decided to 'discipline' their kin whom they had accused of stealing the farm produce.

"He pleaded with his assailants not to kill him, I was threatened not to go near the scene or else I would be disciplined too," he said.

Locals described the victim as peace loving and hardworking farmer.

They said the victim's father retired last year after serving as an evangelist with the ACK diocese of Mt Kenya Central.