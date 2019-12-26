By STEPHEN MUNYIRI

A sombre mood engulfed Gaikuyu village in Mathira, Nyeri County, after five family members perished in a mysterious house fire on Christmas night.

A couple, their two sons and their niece, who had visited the family, died on Wednesday night, officials said.

The victims were identified as Charles Maina Miano, 34, his wife Grace Gathoni, 28, their two sons Kevin Miano, 7, Simon Maina, 4, their niece Susan Gathoni.

Officials said the fire incident was shrouded in mystery because the bodies of the victims, which were burnt beyond recognition, were found intact on their beds with no signs to show that they had attempted to flee from the burning house.

Magutu Chief Samuel Mukemba, who was among the first people to arrive at the scene, said the fire started at around midnight and quickly swept through the house. He said neighbhours who rushed to the scene unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire.

Mr Mukemba said the cause of the fire could not be established immediately.

Mathira East chief detective Jackson Muriuki said investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire.