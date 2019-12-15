According to a police report seen by the Nation, the officer is said to have defiled the teenager on Friday.

The girl, who was travelling from Nyeri Town to Nanyuki on December 12, was dropped off in Naromoru Town.

By NICHOLAS KOMU

A police officer attached to Naromoru Police Station is being held over alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl at the station on Friday evening.

The girl had been taken to the police station on Thursday night for protection by a good Samaritan who found her stranded at the Naromoru bus station.

MALE OFFICERS

A passer-by found the girl at the bus stop around 8pm and took her to the Naromoru Police Station where she was received by two officers.

Police reports suggest that the teenager stayed at the office the whole night under the watch of the two male officers.

At around 5am, the suspect left with the girl. He claimed that he was escorting her to the bus stop to board a matatu back to Nyeri.

It still remains unclear why the officer was allowed to leave the station with the girl in the cover of darkness.

Preliminary investigations show that the officer took the girl to his house where he defiled her before putting her in a Nyeri Town-bound matatu.

ARRESTED

While in the matatu, the girl reportedly told other passengers that a police officer had defiled her.

The case was reported at Nyeri Central Police Station. She led investigators to the suspect’s house at Naromoru Police Station and positively identified him at a parade.

The officer was arrested and taken to Nyeri Central Police Station for questioning.