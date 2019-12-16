By JOSEPH WANGUI

A police officer accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at a police station in Nyeri County was on Monday released on a bond of Sh200,000.

Steven Wachira, a constable based at Narumoru Police Station in Kieni East sub-county, was granted the bond by Senor Resident Magistrate Mathias Okuche after denying two counts of defilement and touching the minor indecently.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Wachira defiled the Standard Seven pupil within the station on the morning of December 13 after luring her into his house.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Josephine Kori said Mr Wachira was arrested after the victim picked him out at an identification parade. Ms Korir said the girl then led police officers to the officers house.

While terming the case complex in nature, Ms Korir said she was yet to obtain a P3 and post rape care reports from Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Police sources handling the case said the minor had been taken to the police station on Thursday night for protection, by a stranger who found her stranded at the Naromoru matatu terminus.

She had been heading from Nyeri town to Nanyuki to visit her uncle but was dropped off in Naromoru town.

A passer-by found her at around 8pm and escorted her to the police Station where she was received by two officers manning the report desk.

Police reports indicate that the teenager stayed at the report office the whole night under the watch of the two male officers.

But at around 5am, the accused allegedly left with her, claiming he was escorting her to the matatu stage to board a vehicle back to Nyeri.

However, reports state, he took the girl to his house first.

It is said that the girl told passengers what had happened as they headed to Nyeri.

Some of the passengers later escorted her to Nyeri Central Police Station, where she reported the matter, prompting an investigation.

The girl led the investigators to the policeman's house in Naromoru and then came the identification parade.

The officer was arrested and escorted to Nyeri Central, where charges were preferred against him.